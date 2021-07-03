David Ross, president of United Way of the Ohio Valley, announced he will retire at the end of July.
Ross started his time with United Way in 1996 as director of community services and remained in that position until 2006. After serving as interim president for six months, Ross was asked to take the official role.
Ross said United Way was a perfect match for him and his personality.
“It’s not a job to me,” Ross said. “It’s more of a way of life.”
Ross said he began considering retirement in 2019 but put that idea to the side when COVID-19 hit.
“It was all hands on deck seven days a week for a little over a year,” Ross said.
Once the pandemic started to slow, he began thinking about it again and recently submitted his letter of resignation.
During his time with United Way, Ross said he has made lifelong friends and is thankful for the opportunity to serve.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative for United Way,” Ross said. “It’s been a great ride.”
In terms of post-retirement plans, Ross is currently unsure but said he has some yard work and housework he plans on tending to.
“I’m waiting to see what God has in store for me,” Ross said.
He is also planning to travel, including taking a trip to Jerusalem.
Along with this, he is hoping to spend time with friends of his and helping ones who are struggling with health issues.
“If I can continue to be of service, I want to,” Ross said.
Ross said he knew this was the perfect time for him to retire for a number of reasons.
He said some of the initiatives that United Way is currently working on may take from three to five years to complete, and he wants someone with “new energy” to take those on.
“The United Way staff is functioning beautifully and are aligned with the mission and serving our communities, so I am comfortable I’m leaving the United Way in good hands,” Ross said.
According to Board Chair Jo Shake, United Way has named Jane Nishimori as interim president. They have established a search committee and will announce application processes in the near future.
Ross expressed deep gratitude for United Way and the community of Owensboro, and said he feels fortunate to be in the position he’s in.
“I want to continue to serve the community,” Ross said. “I’ll just be doing it a little differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.