The Daviess County Clerk's office will be open from 8 am. to noon Saturday, for people who need to vote absentee on a voting machine.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the office, said people can vote absentee in the office if they are going to be out of town on election day, if they are in the third trimester of pregnancy or if age, illness or disability will prevent them from going to the polls.
Voting will take place in Room 107 at the Daviess County Courthouse on St. Ann Street.
The election will be held Tuesday, with voters choosing a governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, treasurer and commissioner of agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.