Voters going to the polls in three Daviess County precincts next month will use different voting machines from the rest of the county as part of a test the clerk's office is conducting for the state of Tennessee.
The Daviess County Clerk's Office volunteered to use the "Verity Duo" voting machines in the 14th, 46th and Heartlands precincts, which contain about 11,500 voters combined. The 14th Precinct will vote at Owensboro High School, and the 46th is at Daviess County High School. Heartlands votes at Garden Grace Apartments.
"If we can help (Tennessee), I say yes," County Clerk Leslie McCarty said during a precinct worker training on Tuesday at the Western Kentucky University-Owensboro campus.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the office, said the county is using the machines as part of the state of Tennessee's voting machine certification process.
Tennessee is planning to purchase the "Verity Duo" machines, but state law requires an outside jurisdiction that has already certified the machines use the equipment as a test. Kentucky has certified the use of "Verity Duo" machines, although Daviess County uses another voting machine made by the same vendor.
"Tennessee's secretary of state will be watching to see how it goes because that's part of their certification process," House said Tuesday.
Tennessee requires that precincts representing at least 10,000 voters use the machines as part of the test, he said.
The votes on the machines will be counted as part of the November election when voters will pick a governor, an attorney general, the secretary of state and candidates for other state offices. Representatives from the company that makes the machines, Hart Intercivic, and the firm that services the machines, will have officials at the three polling places to resolve technical issues.
"They want this to go perfect because they want Tennessee to buy from them," House said.
County election officials will also have a few of the county's regular voting machines at the precincts as a backup, House said.
Daviess County officials will also be observing how the "Verity Duo" machines function on Election Day because the county will be purchasing new voting machines of its own sometime after the 2020 election.
"This is one of the machines we are looking at in the future," House said. The machines have advantages, such as printing out a copy of the ballot so voters can check that they voted as they wanted and didn't miss any races, House said. The machines will also eliminate the possibility of "over-voting" in races, he said.
Local election officials will be watching to assess "the speed of people using the machines," House said.
"Looking at this in the future, we need to know how long it takes people to vote" and how many of the machines the county will need to keep voting lines moving, if the county purchases the machines, House said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.