Daviess County, Apollo stadiums nearing completion

Daviess County High School's newly renovated Reid Stadium should be ready for the first home football game of the sesason on Aug. 30, Mike Ranney, an architect with RBS Design Group, told members of the Daviess County Board of Education on Monday.
And the brand new Eagle Stadium at Apollo High School should be ready in time for the school's last home football game of the season on Oct. 25, he said.
Ranney led Superintendent Matt Robbins and the school board on a tour of both projects Monday morning.
The tour started at Daviess County High, where the work is getting closer to the finish line.
Ranney said work started last fall.
The new parking lot has to be finished by Aug. 7 -- the first day of classes.
"We're paving now and we'll be striping the parking spaces by the first of next week at the latest," Ranney said.
The track around the football field for track meets was paved last week, he said.
But the "slightly rubberized" surface -- like the track at Owensboro Middle School -- still needs to be added, Ranney said.
A new scoreboard with video technology still has to be erected.
A total of 102 chairback seats on the home side will be installed soon.
Ranney said the stadium will have about 300 more seats when work is completed.
That will bring the total to 2,200 seats on the home side and between 700 and 900 on the visitor's side, he said.
The sound system still has to be installed.
New LED lights have to be hooked up.
A new building to house the ticket booth, restrooms and concessions is about 75% finished.
Robbins said the new stadium will also be used for soccer, band contests, and track and field events.
Work on Eagle Stadium at Apollo is farther behind because of some soil problems and the fact that it's an entirely new stadium.
"We have more construction to do there," Robbins said. "We had to build new locker rooms because the stadium is so far from the school."
The new stadium will be southwest of the current stadium near Southtown Boulevard.
Robbins said the parking lot will be built where the current stadium is -- once the season is over.
Both stadiums will have about the same number of seats, he said.
In 2018, the board of education approved $15.1 million for the two projects -- a new $9.3 million Apollo Eagle Stadium and a $5.8 million renovation to Daviess County's Reid Stadium.
The $15.1 million was the original pre-bid estimate. The current cost of both stadiums is $16.88 million, which breaks down to $10.2 million for Apollo and $6.6 million for Daviess County.
Sara Harley, director of finance for county schools, said those numbers include $5.579 million for parking lots and other improvements at Apollo and $1.485 million for parking lots and other improvements at Daviess County.
That's $7.06 million of the $16.88 million total for the two projects.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
