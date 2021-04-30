Daviess County remains firmly in Kentucky’s COVID-19 Orange Zone this week, with an average of 13.4 positive cases per 100,000 residents.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during his weekly COVID-19 community update Thursday that many of the surrounding counties have bounced between yellow and orange in recent weeks.
“A lot of the counties that you see in the green are very small counties, smaller populations,” he said.
The statewide average is currently 10.2 positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Counties reporting fewer than an average of 10 positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over seven days qualify for the Yellow Zone rating.
As of Thursday, 30,646 people have been vaccinated in Daviess County, or 30.2% of the population, while 69% of the county’s senior population has been fully vaccinated.
Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said during the virtual meeting that Daviess County’s COVID-19 numbers are holding steady, with an average of new confirmed cases coming in at the mid-teens.
“I wish it was lower, but considering where we were back in the winter, we are in a lot better place than we were and I think a lot of it probably has to do with our vaccine rates,” he said.
Horton said that now, many of the challenges that originally surrounded the COVID-19 vaccines have been eliminated.
“There is plenty of supply of vaccine in the community now,” he said. “Everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated has that opportunity.”
Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne, who also participated in the community update, said it has been challenging to combat the false information spread through the internet and gossip about the safety of the vaccines. One of which is the idea that the vaccine might cause infertility.
“We do know through really good studies and data, that you are more likely to have fertility issues if you get a COVID-19 infection, and there have been no linkage between the vaccines and fertility,” DuFrayne said.
While he is working to eliminate these rumors one at a time, DuFrayne said he is still receiving pushback and comments from those that believe COVID-19 is a hoax.
“We are showing that the vaccine works,” he said.
Mattingly asked about the current procedures regarding those that are fully vaccinated but are showing symptoms of the virus. DuFrayne said that while it depends on a person’s individual situation, if they are around other people, then those people should be tested for COVID-19.
While there are some “breakthrough cases,” or cases where someone has been fully vaccinated, the numbers are very small when compared to those who have received the vaccine.
Horton said the vaccines are 90-95% effective, and that is what is being seen in the community.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
