The Daviess County Fire Department has added a new rescue boat to its fleet.
The $30,000 R One Series vessel took its inaugural voyage on April 21 and is in the process of getting its final stripes and having its radio system installed, said {span}Jeremy Smith, county fire chief.
”We are really excited with the purchase,” he said. “When we took it out on the Ohio this week, we put it through its paces against 3- to 4-foot rollers and it had more than enough power to keep it stable. We were really impressed with it.”
The boat will primarily be used for backwater rescue, and with its powerful light array and 900-pound load-bearing platform, it has the ability to traverse areas with water levels as low as 6 inches and the capability of launching straight from the bank. It will allow the department to better serve in a recuse capacity.
”It does have some limitations, but we will mostly use it for those backwater situations,” Smith said. “A majority of the calls that we would respond to with it would be those situations where people find themselves stranded in those backwaters, or get their cars lodged in floodwaters trying to make it across, which happens a lot more than you would think.”
The new boat will allow for a rescue boat to be housed at the fire department’s eastside station with the new boat to be kept at the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Station, which will allow for quicker response times, especially as flooding season ramps up. The new boat also has a feature that allows it to connect itself with similar vessels, like a rescue vessel owned by the Owensboro Fire Department. This feature would allow both entities, in the case of a recovery, to double their dragging capacity, Smith said.
”It is really going to be great an increase response times for both county stations,” he said. “The city recently got a similar boat and given that we can connect them, we can double our grid width. Luckily, a lot of guys grew up in those backwater areas and on boats so they know the layout and what to expect, but with all of the new additions on this vessel, they will be even safer and more capable to aid those that need to be rescued. This boat was built with rescue in mind.”
