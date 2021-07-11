Independence Day 2021 is one that local resident and Daviess County firefighter Pavel Zboril is not likely to forget anytime soon, as it was his first one as an American Citizen.
Employed as a firefighter and EMT for the Daviess County Fire Department since 2019, the husband and father of two officially became an American Citizen on June 25, 2021 during a ceremony in Louisville.
A native of the Czech Republic, Zboril moved to Owensboro in 2016 as a result of the Sister Cities program.
“Many, many years ago I was a part of the sister city exchange program and I met my wife in the program,” Zboril said. “...We stayed in touch and five years ago we decided we wanted to get married.”
The process to become an American Citizen is lengthy, and begins when someone receives their Green Card, which designates someone as a permanent resident of the United States.
Zboril said he filled out all the required paperwork for Social Security, and to get a driver’s license, and eventually was able to take his citizenship test in June.
“In the testing section, there is a civics test,” he said. “There is a little bit of history, a little bit of government and some geography.”
The second part involves a language test, which includes speaking, writing, and reading, he said.
“When you complete this test, they let you know if you pass or not,” Zboril said. “I passed and we went to the second part and that is the actual ceremony where you are get your certificate and you become a U.S. Citizen.”
Jeremy Smith, Daviess County fire chief, said watching Zboril achieve his dream to become a citizen has been a great experience.
“Just seeing how proud he was, it is something he has been working hard to get, and to me as his boss, watching him achieve his goals has been a great satisfaction for me because he is a great worker,” Smith said. “...It has just been a very humbling experience for what we take for granted and for someone like that to have to work at, it is very humbling and makes you realize how blessed we are.”
Zboril said there is a long history of firefighting in his family, and while he was been actively fighting fires for most of his life, he has responded to official calls for about 10 years.
During a recent Daviess Fiscal Court meeting, Zboril was recognized for his achievement in becoming an American Citizen.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said it just goes to show that the American Dream is still out there and available to those who want it and willing to work for it.
“It really is an honor in my opinion when somebody leaves their home and travels miles and miles and decides to become a citizen of our nation,” Mattingly said. “I think it really says something about our nation.”
Zboril said he couldn’t be happier about becoming an American citizen and making this community his home.
“I am living my American Dream over here,” Zboril said. “I found my American Dream and I am living it in Daviess County.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
