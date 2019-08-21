Daviess County Gun Club closer to opening day

The Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department is seeing the light at the end of the Daviess County Gun Club tunnel.
While the club, located in Maceo, isn't open to the public yet, it will be holding its first event under the auspices of the parks department on Saturday as part of the fourth annual Take a Kid Outdoors program, said Ross Leigh, parks department director.
"It is an opportunity to start with young people and teach them how to safely handle firearms, respect them and be able to fire the firearm in whatever capacity that they are happy with," he said. "This does not open us up to the public. We have had the date at the same time every year for this collaborative effort."
As of now, the event on Saturday and private fundraising events on Sept. 27 for the Young Life Foundation and on Oct. 4 for the Home Builders Association are the only things on the books for the shotgun shooting facility. However, the hope is to have the club open to the public in the middle of September, Leigh said.
"We would hope to be open to the public before those events," he said. "But we do not have a hard and fast opening date set as of yet. The goal is to open sometime toward the middle of September, a lot of it depends on hiring the right employees to run the facility."
The parks department has received the 21 throwing machines, priced at $57,000, and has made headway into the aesthetic and utility needs of the facility to be fully operational when the time comes.
"Right now, we have the job posted on the Daviess County website," he said. "We are looking for two employees that will be working 25 hours per week, each. The starting pay is $15.25 an hour and the range will be open for the full year."
While the parks department is finalizing plans with the Daviess Fiscal Court, the plan is to have the club open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the hopes of using Fridays for special events and maintenance, he said.
"Our goal would be to have a shooting event at least once a month," he said. "It could be a turkey shoot, an arctic shoot, a fundraiser; it could be anything. We would really like to work closely with local nonprofits as much as we can in hosting their fundraising events."
The perk of the parks department acquiring the club is that they aren't having to start from scratch, which has allowed officials to really take their time when researching the proper vendors for acquiring shooting targets and shotgun ammunition, as well as developing a solid rate structure, he said.
"We aren't having to build a brand new park because the stations, the club, the parking, etc. already exist," he said. "The big part was getting those machines and the batteries necessary to run them. Currently, we are looking for quotes for shotgun shells and targets because they will be on-site for patrons. We are just figuring out the best vendors to get those from. Our prices will be dictated in large part based off of what other gun clubs are charging. The will be a little bit of competitiveness there."
From a court perspective, there has not had to be a great deal of start-up money associated with getting the club up and running, said Jordan Johnson, purchasing manager.
"We pulled a four-wheeler from the (county surplus equipment) auction for them to use and as far as small on-site equipment, we were able to provide that at no cost," he said. "We should recoup our expenses. The thing is, it has always made money, just nothing that an individual could make a living at. It will run at a surplus. Your costs are built into your fees. Currently, the rate schedule is being reviewed."
The property housing the gun club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. In 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Later that year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges at the club at 7740 Kentucky 2830, and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse. Retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott then invested their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over. Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until the first of the year. The club has not been open during the 2019 season. The court voted unanimously on July 22 to acquire the club.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.