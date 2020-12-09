The Daviess County Gun Club has outperformed expectations by leaps and bounds.
As Manager Zach Crisp prepares to close down the popular club on Sunday, Daviess Fiscal Court and Daviess County Parks and Recreation officials can look at the evolution and future of the organization with pride and anticipation, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We had originally thought that if we sold 45 rounds of clay a week, excluding skeet and trap and ammo sales,” it would break even, he said. “We have increased that 10-fold. I think we will be able to pay off 25% of the original debt that we incurred. It is a hell of a thing and a hell of an amenity to be provided to the sporting clay enthusiasts of Daviess County and surrounding areas.”
The club, at 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo, was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. In 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Later that year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse.
Retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott then invested their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over. Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until early 2019.
For most of 2019, the club lay dormant until the court voted unanimously on July 22 of that year to give the parks department the reigns.
At the end of its short 2019 season that ran from Oct. 5 to Dec. 15, the club generated roughly $19,000.
This year, the club experienced its first full season, opening on March 13, and its popularity among shooting sports enthusiasts as well as those searching for entertainment in the era of COVID-19 was apparent. As of Nov. 30, the club had brought in more than $105,000.
The reach and interest that the club has created is extraordinary, said Ross Leigh, Daviess County parks director.
“When we first opened in 2019, we ordered 487,440 targets,” he said. “Since then, we have used 309,000 targets. It really gives perspective to where we are at and where we going moving forward.”
For the parks department, the existence of the gun club is a unique opportunity, Leigh said.
“The parks department has never had a facility that generated anything like this,” he said. “We have generated revenue through events like Christmas at Panther Creek Park for instance, but to have a facility that is operational March through December and draws a clientele that we have not been able to serve in years past, not only in Daviess County, but from Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee, is exciting.”
The reputation of the club has reached far and wide quickly and has landed the club not only interest around the state and beyond but the honor of hosting the 2022 Kentucky State Sporting Clay Championship, said Mattingly.
“That is 200-plus people coming into town for the weekend, to not only utilize the Daviess County Gun Club but stay in hotels, eat and shop. It is a major tourism draw,” he said. “Look at the city with Smothers Park. It is a top tier park in the southern region that people from miles around will come to bring their kids to. The gun club is a fantastic amenity that has been exciting to watch flourish in its first full year.”
Through its popularity and focus on the gun sports community, as well as its philanthropic efforts to aid area nonprofits with its use as an events venue, the gun club is the total package with a bright future, said Leigh.
“It has exceeded all of our expectations,” he said. “The best part about it is not just seeing where we are now but that we have the confidence to know the direction we are headed. It fits very well into the mission of the parks department. The continued success will go way past people looking for something to do during the pandemic especially through having someone like Zach Crisp as our manager. Gold courses hire pros (and) Zach is our pro and the one that keeps people coming back again and again.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
