All systems are go at the Daviess County Gun Club, which officially opened for the 2021 season during the first week of March.
Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said Tuesday that the season is off to a great start, with many shotgun sporting enthusiasts enjoying the facility at 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo.
“We do find every weekend, new individuals, not only from Daviess County, but driving in from Illinois and Indiana and Tennessee,” he said.
The club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary. The land was donated to Daviess County in 2003 with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
In 2019, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said that in its first full season last year, profits from the club paid off about $35,000 of the county’s $100,000 investment.
“It had been here off and on for years,” he said of the club. “There is a substantially large number of shotgun sports enthusiasts in this community and surrounding communities.”
Mattingly said that those using the facility pay to participate in their sport, and the Daviess County Gun Club is the only entity operated by the county parks department that turns a profit.
“...the Daviess County Gun Club will, inside of five years for sure, pay off the capital costs of the club plus all the labor involved,” he said.
Leigh said the club is currently scheduled to host two sporting events this season. The Spring Classic will take place May 22-23, while the Fall Classic is planned for Sept. 18-19.
These events provide an opportunity for those registered with the Kentucky Sporting Clays Association to come and try to improve their ranking within the organization.
“While it is not deemed the state event, it is specific to the individuals that are registered as a member of the association,” Leigh said. “There are events like that hosted nearly every weekend across the state.
“Those are the two weekends that the Daviess County Gun Club will invite those registered shooters to be able to come in and shoot those targets. “
Leigh said there is also interest in seeing the Daviess County Gun Club host the Kentucky State Sporting Clay Championship at some point in the future.
“There are multiple facilities in Kentucky that are capable of accommodating the state event and we are certainly on the radar for hosting,” he said. “The goal is to get back into hosting the state event.”
Leigh and Mattingly said they are not aware of any other county-owned and operated gun club in Kentucky, making the Daviess County Gun Club a unique asset to the community.
Leigh said one of the best parts of being out at the gun club is seeing new shooters trying their hand at the sport for the first time.
“To me, that is a real joy,” he said. “They may shoot two or three times and never break a target and by the time they get to the fifth target and they have broken it, they just nearly faint because they thought there was no way possible they were going to get that done.”
The Daviess County Gun Club is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.