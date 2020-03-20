Five more Daviess County residents tested positive for coronavirus Friday, said Green River District Health Department officials.
They are a 48-year-old male, 48-year-old female, 23-year-old female, 69-year-old male and a 58-year-old female.
None required hospitalization. They are self-quarantined at home.
On Thursday, health officials announced a 51-year-old Daviess County man had been diagnosed with the virus. He remains self-quarantined at home.
Another Henderson County resident -- a 61-year-old male -- tested positive Friday as well, giving that county two cases. Both residents are isolated at home.
"These additional confirmed cases are not surprising," Clay Horton, public health director, said in a press release. "The public should not be alarmed. We expected this, and we expect additional cases. Everyone needs to strictly adhere to the social distancing recommendations and other guidance that is being provided."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.