Daviess County was able to lift its burn ban Friday after the county received another dose of rain and cooler temperatures began moving into the region.
Ohio County was expected to also lift its burn ban Friday, but other counties in the region were still watching the skies and taking a "wait-and-see" approach.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said officials consulted with the state division of forestry before lifting the ban. The county's ban prohibited any open fires in the county.
"Temperatures are going to be down, we got some more rain, and we'll have some heavy dews in the morning," Mattingly said Friday.
Although the Daviess County ban was lifted, the region is in the midst of forest fire hazard season, which prohibits fires within 150 of woodland or brushland before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. The county's fire ordinance, which is still in effect, also prohibits fires on plots of less than one acre without a permit from the fire department. Burning leaves is permitted.
"Use good common sense," Mattingly said.
Ed West, judge-executive in McLean County, said Friday afternoon that officials had not yet made a decision on his county's burn ban.
"We will (wait) at least until nightfall to see how much we get," West said. Of the rain that fell by Friday afternoon, West said, "all it has done is wet the leaves."
West said he would consult with the county fire chiefs before making a decision on the ban.
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management Director Keith Putnam said officials were also watching the skies to see how much rain the county receives.
"Not yet," Putnam said Friday afternoon. "If we keep getting some more rain, we might be able to lift it this weekend."
Hancock County officials had not lifted their ban as of Friday afternoon.
Ohio County Emergency Management Director Charlie Shields, however, said he hoped the ban could be lifted Friday.
"If I can get a hold of our county judge, I am going to lift the ban," Shields said Friday afternoon. "It's pouring down right now. The whole county is getting it, so we got enough to lift it."
Friday's rain might be the last for the next several days. There is a possibility of rain Monday night into Tuesday, but it's only a 20 to 30 percent chance, said Dan Spaeth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah.
The region "technically" is still in a drought, Spaeth said. As of Thursday, Daviess County was listed as being in a severe drought.
With Friday's rains, "it will certainly not get any worse," Spaeth said. But drought conditions may remain "stagnant," he said.
"We're getting into the cool season, so we'll have plenty more chances" for rainfall, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
