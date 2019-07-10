The Daviess County Lions Club is hosting its annual county fair this week at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds near Philpot.
The fair will feature a fireworks show and talent show, as well as various vendors and exhibits.
"What we're hoping for is between 9,000 and 10,000 (attendees)," said fair spokeswoman Joan Hayden.
Hayden also said that about eight food vendors will be present, along with 12 to 20 other vendors.
The fair was first held in the summer of 1959 just east of Thruston on Kentucky 1389 and hosted a parade featuring the Miss Daviess County contestants.
In 1972, the fair moved to the Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot, where it is held to this day.
Hayden said Owensboro Health is sponsoring the carnival side of the fair.
This means once you enter the fair, the rides are free.
"You pay one price to get in and that covers everything," Hayden said. "The only thing you have to pay for is the food to eat.
Hayden also said that livestock shows will take place every night except Saturday.
Hayden said the fair organizers have been keeping a close watch on the weather forecast for the next few days.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed, and it looks like we're going to have a good week," she said.
Hayden said that, for a standard county fair, the operating costs hover about $90,000.
"If it weren't for our sponsors, there's no way we could put on this fair," Hayden said.
The fair will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, and run through Saturday. Ticket prices for Wednesday and Thursday are $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for children under 3 years old.
On Friday and Saturday, prices increase to $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. For children under 3 years old, tickets remain free.
