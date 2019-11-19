A Daviess County man died Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on him while he was cutting firewood.
According to reports, Stanley Sheldon, 62, of Lewisport, was killed when the tree collapsed in the opposite direction as planned. Sheldon was trapped until the Knottsville Fire Department was able to cut the tree and remove it, according to a Daviess County Sheriff's Department press release.
According to DCSD Major Barry Smith, Sheldon was clearing recently purchased land about noon on Sunday when the incident occurred. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident occurred in the 8300 block of Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.