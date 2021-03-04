Daviess County has officially moved out of the COVID-19 Red Zone and into the Orange Zone, county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during a community update Wednesday.
The county reported a total of 22 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday and a weekly average of 22.5 positive cases per 100,000 residents over seven days. Counties reporting fewer than 25 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day average qualify to be moved into the Orange Zone.
Mattingly said that to date, the county has reported 9,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 8,585 of those individuals have recovered from the virus. A total of 159 Daviess County residents have reportedly died from the virus. There are currently seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
“That is way down from just as short as six weeks ago,” he said during the update. “We had as many as 30 to 32 folks in the hospital (then).”
Daviess County will be moved to the COVID-19 Yellow Zone when it reports fewer than 10 positive cases per 100,000 residents over seven days. Counties reporting fewer than one positive case per 100,000 residents over seven days qualify for the COVID-19 Green Zone.
“We are doing a really great job,” Mattingly said. “One of the things that is going to help us go from orange to yellow and from yellow to green will be vaccines.”
“We really need to make a big push on being vaccinated.”
Mattingly said it is still extremely important for area residents to continue washing their hands often, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask.
Mattingly said he attributes the reduction in positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in part to all of the employees and residents in the county’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities having the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Of the 159 deaths reported in Daviess County, 90% of those were individuals over the age of 60. The state of Kentucky is currently working on phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes all residents over 60 years old as well as essential workers, regardless of their age.
“Once we get through that crowd we are going to dramatically cut the number of deaths and the number of people who are in the hospital,” Mattingly said.
Joining in on Wednesday’s community update was Dan Lanham, director of transportation for Audubon Area Community Services.
Lanham said anyone living in the Green River Area Development District’s seven counties who does not have transportation to a vaccination site can arrange a free ride through Audubon’s Green River Inter-County Transit System, or GRITS program.
“This is coordinated public transportation,” Lanham said. “What that means is there are going to be other people most likely in the vehicle with you and in order to make that work together you need to be ready an hour before your appointment.”
A prior vaccination appointment is required to arrange transportation with GRITS.
Lanham said Audubon has taken steps to help ensure the safety of passengers during the pandemic, including adding hand sanitizer dispensers to its vehicles, reducing the number of occupants in a vehicle and requiring drivers and occupants to wear face masks.
Mattingly said the county has identified three census tracts where from 15% to 20% of the households do not have a means of transportation.
“That means if there are 100 houses on that block, 25 of those houses don’t have a means to get out and to go get a vaccine,” he said. “We want to be aware and cognizant of those folks, their needs and try to do our best to help them.”
To schedule a ride to a COVID-19 vaccination site with GRITS, call 270-686-1651 or 800-816-3511.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
