Green River District Health Department officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus in Daviess County, bringing the county's total to 14.
There are two confirmed cases in Henderson and Muhlenberg counties, and GRDHD confirmed a case in Webster County.
The health department continues to investigate confirmed cases of COVID-19, to verify locations those diagnosed with the virus may have visited in recent days and people they may have encountered since contracting the virus.
