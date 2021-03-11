Daviess County is continuing to improve its statistics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, with county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly saying Wednesday that it will soon move from the state’s Orange Zone into the Yellow Zone.
Counties reporting fewer than an average of 10 positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period qualify for the Yellow Zone rating.
Mattingly said during a community coronavirus update that 15 new cases of the virus were reported in Daviess County Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to 9,624, of which 8,726 have recovered.
“That is a 90% recovery rate which is really great,” he said.
There are currently 738 active reported cases of the virus throughout Daviess County, although that does not reflect those that have active cases but are not aware they are ill.
Mattingly said that after speaking with Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department director, he believes there could be as many as 3,000 active cases of the virus throughout Daviess County after factoring in those who haven’t been diagnosed as positive.
Daviess County is currently reporting a weekly average of 12.2 positive coronavirus cases. Mattingly said that if the county records a day of single-digit new positive cases, it will be moved from the state’s Orange Zone and into the Yellow Zone.
To date, there have been 160 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Daviess County.
Sarah Adkins, director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, joined Mattingly for the community update to share how the pandemic has impacted the treatment center at 4301 Veach Road in Owensboro.
“We are like any other nonprofit,” she said. “I don’t know of any nonprofit that hasn’t been extremely affected due to COVID-19.”
Adkins said that while the long-term men’s recovery center has space for 108 clients at any given time, pandemic safety protocols have forced them to reduce that number to 60. There are currently 48 individuals receiving treatment at the recovery center.
The most profitable fundraisers for ORR are in-person events such as a golf scramble and an annual alumni picnic. A catering business that’s operated out of the center has also provided important fundraising opportunities. Not being able to host those events has forced the recovery center to think outside the box for a safe and effective community fundraiser.
The Owensboro Regional Recovery Center will host a drive-thru breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on March 27 at the center, which will feature breakfast burritos and muffins.
Adkins said the pandemic cost ORR an additional $50,000 during 2020, and those expenses have now carried over to this year. At the same time, its patient revenue has been cut in half.
“Budgetary issues are definitely a concern,” she said.
Funding through the federal CARES Act has helped, but not enough to get out from behind the figural 8-ball.
“That is really just kind of helping us stay afloat from the losses that we had last year.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
