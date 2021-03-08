Daviess County Parks and Rec ready for spring

With spring less than two weeks away, Daviess County Parks and Recreation is getting ready to welcome more people to its parks and facilities as the days become warmer.
Ross Leigh, county parks director, said the Daviess County Gun Club, which is owned and operated by the parks and recreation department, will officially open for the season at 10 a.m., Friday. The club is at 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo, along the north bank of Pup Creek.
“Typically, those that use the facility enjoy it from about the middle of March through the middle of December,” Leigh said.
Baseball and softball are two activities in which the department is also involved. Leigh said the department leases its baseball diamonds for youth baseball and softball programs and registration for those is underway.
“That will kick off with practices as early as March 15th and the seasons can run up to about July 1st,” he said.
Leigh said the programs range from T-ball for the youngest players to division baseball through middle school-aged players.
“That is probably one of the biggest athletic offerings that is in Daviess County at this point,” Leigh said.
While all the county’s parks have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the department had to take a look at what amenities it could still provide to area residents. Leigh said due to public safety, the park’s basketball courts had to be closed, as the department could not staff the courts to ensure proper social distancing. Pavilion rental was also significantly affected by the pandemic, with the department seeing its shelter reservations decrease by about 75% from the previous year.
While county parks and facilities are typically home to a variety of community events such as the ROMP Fest, a bluegrass music festival hosted in coordination with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, all of that came to a sudden halt last year.
The only traditional event Daviess County Parks and Recreation was able to do last year was “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” which is a drive-through lighting display featuring more than 400,000 lights.
“I think by the time we got to December we found a lot of people wanting to get back to a sense of normalcy and we knew that event was something that was safe,” Leigh said.
While the parks and recreation department typically collects about $20,000 from the event through a $5 per-car donation, the 2020 event brought in about $50,000 for local charities and nonprofit organizations.
Leigh said the department also took advantage of the downtime when the parks weren’t full of people.
“This past 12-months has really been an opportunity for us to get some things done,” he said. “It was just more of an opportunity to knock some things off the list that we wanted to do and really would have had to been careful about when we were doing it.”
Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available, Leigh said he is optimistic the department can have a typical spring and summer season, but the decision is not ultimately up to him.
“There are resources between federal and state government, with the high school athletic department, with our locally elected officials, with our health department,” he said. “As much as we want to generate an answer, typically it is not up to us to determine what that answer is.”
“Each of the events, each of the tournaments, each of the ballgames, each of the facilities, we just have to look at those one at a time and get input from those professionals that deal with this on a daily basis, Leigh said. “They have got a year under their belt and they are pretty good at what they do.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those visiting public parks are recommended to visit parks close to their homes, avoid crowded parks, carefully consider the use of playgrounds, social distance, wear a mask and wash hands often.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
