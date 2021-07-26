AmeriCorps has provided grants to five Kentucky programs with locations in Daviess County — ATEAM AmeriCorps, Economic Empowerment Corps, Family Resources and Youth Services Center Corps, KY Ready Corps and Senior Connections.
ATEAM AmeriCorps puts its members in elementary, middle, and high schools throughout Kentucky and works to help targeted remedial students.
ATEAM received a $430,960 grant.
Economic Empowerment Corps provides economic services such as financial education and counseling to survivors of domestic violence through the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV).
Carol Foy, who works for KCADV, said that KCADV oversees 15 domestic violence shelters across Kentucky, including Oasis Women’s Shelter in Owensboro.
“Grant money is really crucial to keep the doors open and the lights on at the shelter,” Foy said.
Foy said one of the primary goals of KCADV is to transition women from shelters to housing.
KCADV received $303,840.
Family Resources and Youth Services Center Corps provides literacy tutoring and addresses food insecurity at economically disadvantaged schools in central and eastern Kentucky.
It received a $452,329 grant.
KY READY Corps offers assistance to individuals and groups vulnerable to disasters across Kentucky.
It received $263,411.
Senior Connections provide services to senior citizens in senior centers, senior living facilities, hospice, and more.
Senior Connections received $374,400.
There were 22 Kentucky programs that received the money. Slightly more than $8 million was given out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.