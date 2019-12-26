Daviess County Public Library prepares new strategic plan

The Daviess County Public Library's current strategic plan is set to expire in 2020.
The library, through the direction of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, is encouraged to develop a new strategic plan every five years. The first step in the development of the new plan is to seek out community input, said Erin Waller, the library's executive director.
"The survey will be available in hard copy and digital in the first week of January," she said. "The physical copies will be available at the library, and we are planning on disseminating through the community as well."
The previous survey focused a great deal on more quantitative questions surrounding demographics. The 2020 survey, however, will focus more on stakeholder input about areas of improvement and how the library is used, she said.
"As it stands, there are 10 questions, and we are trying to keep it simple," she said. "This survey is vital and really aids us in directing the focus of the whole planning agenda. So, we really do want to hear back from our patrons, because we do use their feedback to inform us on our performance and the next direction that we need to go. For us, the plan is integral in how we make our budget and know which direction we are going to take. We try really hard to have a strategic plan so that when it is budget time we can look at that and see where we need to put our focus."
One area of focus will center around programs to increase patron convenience, she said.
"You are seeing people ordering and picking up their groceries," she said. "We are definitely looking at programs like that. While we do have a lot of downloadable material and eBooks, we do give out a lot of physical materials, and we are looking at ways to streamline that delivery. We are also looking at new and different ways that we can work with the community inside and outside of the building as well as how to better maximize library space."
While Waller and her staff do not expect any surprises, given the library's consorted effort to be continually engaged with patrons, she does encourage the community to utilize the survey, she said.
"We do use the surveys," she said. "We really do listen to the community. Our staff has their finger on the pulse and are truly dedicated to our patrons, so I don't expect any major surprises, but you never know. The important thing is that we do truly listen to the community and we want them to have the opportunity to voice their ideas and concerns."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
