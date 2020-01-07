The Daviess County Public Library is teaming with scholarship and confidence coach Natalie Abell to shed light on all things scholarship.
In 2019, student loan debt in the United States reached its highest level ever with more than 45 million borrowers collectively owing more than $1.5 trillion, making student loan debt the second-highest consumer debt category, behind only mortgage debt, in the nation.
Abell's workshop on Wednesday, "Scholarship 101: Where do I start?" is geared toward guiding community members of any age interested in higher education through various strategies that can limit or even, in some instances, eliminate student loan debt before it even becomes an issue, said Sarah Jacobs, library teen programming coordinator.
"We have had a program in the past sponsored by one of our local banks focusing on saving and paying for college, this has a completely different emphasis," she said. "Natalie (Abell) is a full-time scholarship and confidence coach and runs a business that focuses on helping people maximize their scholarship opportunities, essay writing, etc."
At the age of 16, Abell enrolled in a boarding school for "gifted and talented" high school juniors and seniors and earned more than $140,000 in scholarships that fully funded her undergraduate degree in biology. Ultimately, she received her master's in oceanography, became a certified professional life coach and entrepreneur. In all, she was able to garner more than $300,000 in scholarships. Her workshop will be the first of its kind at the library, said Jacobs.
"She approached us and offered to do a free presentation," she said. "She has done similar presentations around Kentucky and Indiana, but this is the first time we are having it here. It is open to any age group. In high school, it is never too early to start saving and seeking out scholarships, but there are also opportunities for those that are already in school, considering graduate school or are non-traditional students. The workshop is really geared toward anyone that has any interest in higher education or knows anyone interested in continuing."
"Scholarship 101: Where do I start?" will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the library's public lounge on the second floor.
