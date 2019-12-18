Daviess County Public Schools Board may be raising preschool tuition

The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering raising the tuition for preschool from $175 to $200 per month per child.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said that should the board vote to raise the tuition it will be the last time since the 2011-12 school year they have done so.
"After doing some research and looking at similar programs, we are way underpriced," Harley said.
She recommended the board offer a $25 per month discount for employees and a $50 per month discount for families with more than one child in the program.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the tuition raise would not be in effect until August 2020.
Dale Stewart, vice-chairman for the DCPS board, asked how many students are enrolled in the fee-based preschool programs, and Harley said there are currently 120 who are spread across the district.
Board member Frank Riney asked if any of these students could be eligible for any financial assistance but learned it was not an option.
According to Robbins, students whose families pay for preschool tuition already are not eligible for any of the state-funded preschools.
Board member James Morgan said that even with raising the price $200 per month per child still seems like a good deal for families.
"This seems like a good bargain compared to a private preschool," he said.
The board will make the final decision Thursday during its 4:30 p.m. board meeting, which will be the last one of the calendar year. It will take place at the DCPS central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
