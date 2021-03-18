Daviess County remains in the state’s COVID-19 Orange Zone after reporting eight new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly was joined by Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department, to provide a COVID-19 community update via Facebook Live on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are in the Orange along with Ohio County,” Mattingly said. “We are the two counties in the Green River District Health region that are still in Orange.”
Daviess County recorded an average of 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. Counties reporting fewer than an average of 10 positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period qualify for the Yellow Zone rating.
As of Wednesday, there have been 9,708 confirmed cases of the virus in Daviess County, with 8,805 of those recovered. There have also been 160 reported deaths attributed to coronavirus. There are currently 743 known active cases in the county and four hospitalizations.
“I think Daviess County is going in the right direction,” Mattingly said. “It doesn’t mean that we can relax our guard.”
Mattingly said he likes to compare the Daviess County coronavirus statistics with those reported statewide. The statewide average was reported as 13.3 positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
The average age of those confirmed cases is 44, he said.
“That includes cases as young as 1-month-old and as old as 102 years old,” Mattingly said. “So anybody that says you can’t get COVID-19 because you are this age or that age, this disproves that.”
Horton said that things do seem to be moving in the right direction.
“Our cases are steadily declining,” Horton said. “We were in that red category for quite a long time.”
“Even though we haven’t quite got to the yellow, we have gotten close a couple of times. We will get there if everyone keeps doing what they are doing.”
Horton said it is important that individuals continue to get vaccinated and encourages anyone that is eligible to do so.
As of Monday, there have been 54,898 doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Daviess County, with 36,433 of those being the first dose of the vaccine. About 400 of those were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.
Horton said the state is currently looking at trying to record vaccination records by zip code, which will allow healthcare professionals to see if there are any disparities in terms of vaccine distribution in Kentucky.
Mattingly asked Horton how much of an impact he thinks the vaccine has had.
“I don’t think we can quite calculate it,” Horton said.
He said there are multiple things working to continue to reduce the number of people being diagnosed with the virus.
“What we know is there was this huge surge in the winter through December and January,” Horton said. “We have a lot of folks in the community that probably have some natural immunity. We have got a lot of people that have gotten vaccinated (and) our collective behaviors have improved, so all of those things are contributing to it.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.