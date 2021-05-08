Daviess County high school students were recognized in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, presented by U.S. 2nd District Rep. Brett Guthrie.
Wah Doh, a student at Apollo High School, received first place in Daviess County.
Cecelia Hemingway, a student at Owensboro High School, received second place in Daviess County.
Emily Campbell, a student at Apollo High School, received third place in Daviess County.
A total of 46 pieces of artwork were submitted from counties across Kentucky.
“Thanks to the students for making this another great year by submitting extraordinary artwork, and thanks to the art professors from local universities, who served as judges for this contest,” Guthrie said.
According to a release from Guthrie’s office, the Congressional Art Competition is an annual art contest for high school students, sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Each spring Guthrie hosts the art contest in Kentucky’s 2nd District. All of the winners, except for the “Facebook Favorite” winner chosen by the public, are determined by an independent panel of art professors in the 2nd District.
