In Daviess County, between 16 and 18 people commit suicide each year.
To raise awareness of a substantial health problem that ranks as one of the leading causes of death in the United States, the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, along with other community partners, is hosting the 12th annual Owensboro LifeSaver's Walk on Saturday, the eve of National Suicide Prevention Week, which is Sept. 8-14.
According to the latest statistics released by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2017, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S, with 47,173 deaths by suicide, 1.4 million suicide attempts and an average of 129 suicides per day.
According to the foundation, men die by suicide 3.54 times more often than women with white males making up roughly 69.7% of suicide deaths, and a majority of those are in middle age. Those statistics are telling of Daviess County's suicide rates over recent years. Hence the importance of the coalition as well as awareness programs like the walk, said Mike Flaherty, coalition president.
"In 2012 there were 18 deaths by suicide in the county," he said. "In 2013 and 2014, there were 14. In 2015 there were 17 and in 2016 we saw a huge jump with 30 suicides in the county. In 2017 that number fell back down to the average with 17 suicides. I believe we are above the Kentucky average, which is 20th in the nation. We are pretty high."
The coalition began as a task force in 2004 and grew into a private nonprofit in 2007. While the walk is an important community outreach arm of the coalition's mission, it is only one of the programs that the coalition's board provides, he said.
"If a person gets treatment, there is over a 90% chance that they won't commit suicide later in their lives," he said. "Awareness and prevention are key, but there is still a lot of stigma associated with death by suicide. To the survivors it isn't the manner of death, but that they have lost someone. We do a variety of things outside of our yearly events like the walk.
"We hold educational conferences for the community as well as mental health providers, work with schools as well as religious institutions, train and provide programming for the layperson in the community to give them a greater understanding of warning signs and avenues to seek help. Overall, our goal is to simply bring awareness to suicide and prevention as well as reduce stigma associated with mental health treatment, which is a major preventative measure."
The walk will take place at Moreland Park with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the 1.5 mile walk around the park's track starting at 10 a.m. While it is meant to raise awareness, it is also an act of empowerment, Flaherty said.
"In the future, we want to do all that we can to prevent suicide from occurring," he said. "Which makes these individuals participating so brave. Especially in recalling what may very well have been the worst day of their life and using that experience that to promote mental health and awareness throughout the community."
Information about programs, the walk or future events can be found at the coalition's website, www.orspc.org.
