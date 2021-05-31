Daviess Fiscal Court has approved for 30 miles of roadway recommended by the Department of Public Works to be resurfaced during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Mark Brasher, county engineer, said during a recent Fiscal Court meeting that there would be exactly 30.418 miles of Daviess County roads resurfaced. Of that, 15.998 miles will be done in the county’s East District, 4.927 miles in the Central District and 9.493 miles in the West District.
“We have got the total miles for each district and we try to separate the money as best we can within those districts based on the potential miles in that districts,” Brasher said. “Ultimately we do look at the condition of the roads, so the percentages don’t always work out.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said those numbers are usually pretty close.
“What you have to look at a lot of times, you can’t just say, well I’m going to put 46% and stop paving a road right in the middle (of it).”
The roads scheduled to be resurfaced include:
East District
- Knottsville-Mount Zion Road between Winkler-Mt. Zion Road and Kentucky 144
- Pine Oak Drive between Boxwood Drive and the dead end
- Brownwood Drive between Pin Oak Drive and Reid Road
- Maple Hill Drive between Boxwood Drive and the dead end
- Forest Drive between Black Oak Drive and Pin Oak Drive
- Boxwood Drive between Maple Hill Drive and Pin Oak Drive
- Black Oak Drive between Thurston-Dermont Road and Pin Oak Drive
- Yelvington-Knottsville Road between Kentucky 662 and Kentucky 1389
- Jack Hinton Road between McPhearson Road and Kentucky 764
- Sublett Road between Boteler Road and the end of the pavement
- Boteler Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Kentucky 144
- Ward Road between Kentucky 54 and Kentucky 764
- Milton Road between Ditto Road and Little Hickory Road
Central District
Lashbrook Road between Old Masonville Road and the end of the
- pavement
- Carlton Drive between the city limits and J.R. Miller Boulevard
- Best Way between city limits and Carlton Drive
- Jackson Road South between West Harmons Ferry Road and Old Masonville Road
- Burns Road between Todd Bridge Road and U.S. 431
West District
- Ballard Road between Kentucky 279 and Wayne Bridge Road
- Saint Joseph Lane between Kentucky 500 and the end of pavement
- Worthington Road between Kentucky 56 and West Fifth Street Road.
- West Fifth Street Road between Kentucky 279 and Lyddane Bridge Road
- Fenwick Road between Hall School Road and Kentucky 258
- Lee Rudy Road between Kentucky 500 and Kentucky 56
- French Island Road between Lakestown Road and Wimsatt Road
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
