Daviess County, Whitesville awarded funding for key infrastructure

It was a big day for city of Whitesville officials and Daviess Fiscal Court.
At 3 p.m. Monday at Whitesville City Hall, Kentucky Department of Local Government Commissioner Sandy Dunahoo made three surprise announcements of fund awards to key Daviess County and Whitesville projects.
"We have pushed out 21 projects to Daviess County in the past four years," Dunahoo said. "The judge (Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly) certainly knows our phone number and calls frequently to make sure that we know what projects he has on his slate. Those projects have totaled $32 million a substantial amount of money through various funding sources. We are excited that this community is benefiting."
The first announcement centered around Daviess Fiscal Court and its $150,000 all-inclusive playground project at Horse Fork Creek Park. Dunahoo announced that the court would be receiving half ($75,000) of the funds needed. The court, which has budgeted for the remaining $75,000, intends to have the playground built and ready to go by next Memorial Day.
"I thought Halloween was this Thursday, but it looks like Christmas came today" Mattingly said. "It is always great when the governor (Matt Bevin) and his staff come to our community, in this case, they brought a check, which makes it doubly good. I know that particularly the city of Whitesville is a very small community and this means as much to them as the grants that we received for redoing the Friendly Village and Cedar Hills sewer system. These are big-ticket items, and local governments don't have the capacity to handle them so any time the state government steps in and helps us out, it is much appreciated."
Whitesville received two critical pieces of funding. The first, $28,776, will go toward resurfacing the
community park trail. The second piece, totaling $541,250, will go toward purchasing three blower units and other repairs and upgrades to the city's 40-year-old wastewater treatment plant.
The plant has become so ridden with issues that simple repairs were no longer an option. For the past year, Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield has been working with Mattingly, state Rep. Suzanne Miles and other area representatives to try and get the funds from the state. The money was a surprise and a relief, said Mayfield.
"I am so excited," she said. "We needed the money so bad. Our sewers are in bad shape. I had been to Frankfort and telling them how bad it is and I am just overwhelmed. I had no idea that I would get two grants today. I am so thrilled."
The funding is the result of a consorted state effort to improve infrastructure to not only bolster communities but aid in making the state more attractive to businesses, Dunahoo said.
"We love to come out and support small communities because they are the heartbeat of America and the heartbeat of Kentucky," she said. "That is where the people are and that is where the needs are and certainly the local people know best what needs to be addressed. We are happy to help them with their vision and to help them realize their goals."
