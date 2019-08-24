Daviess Family Court waiting area remodel nears an end

CASA employees put their furniture-building skills to the test Friday in the Daviess Family Court waiting area.
A metal-framed, three-seat bench gave them the most grief, said Kelsey Washburn, CASA advocate supervisor.
"We did Step 1 wrong, which made Steps 2 through 6 ineffective," she said, staring at the bench.
In the end, the nonprofit's staff of five -- assisted by CASA therapy dog, Thor -- proved victorious. They assembled several pieces before calling it quits.
Earlier this year, Junior League of Owensboro donated $10,000 to remodel the waiting area, which sits near courtrooms on the third floor of the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center.
On Tuesdays, which are Family Court days, up to 20 families at a time often fill the 20-foot-by-15-foot room and its 10-foot-by-10-foot children's library while they wait for their turn in court. Sometimes, they wait for hours.
In the past, the area screamed boring with blah walls and uncomfortable stackable chairs.
Now, two lime green walls add a splash of color. Mix that with bright orange and Wildcat blue bench seats.
Local children's art replaced about 20 white ceiling tiles. A large painting of a brightly colored giraffe hangs over a new table and chairs in the library.
Denny Campbell, court security officer, poked his head in the waiting area door Friday afternoon. "It looks really nice, ladies."
Rosemary Conder, CASA executive director, said the waiting area's remodel should be done in the next two weeks. In the meantime, she plans to buy more kid-friendly art for the walls.
"We want them to feel like this is theirs," she said.
When it's done, the area will feature a desk with computer tablets.
Next week, the local Lowe's team will come to the rescue -- as the giant home-improvement chain has many times for CASA. Lowe's employees will help assemble the rest of the waiting room's furniture.
"(Lowe's) has been such an asset to CASA," Conder said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.