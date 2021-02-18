At its regular meeting following a 5 p.m. public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Proclaim February 2021 as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Black History Month
• Hear treasurer’s report for Jan. 31, 2021
• Consider for Approval:
— Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting minutes from Jan. 26, 2021
— Hear all claims for all departments
— Audit engagement letter with MCM CPAs
— Reinstatement and amendment to procurement and service agreement with International Paper Company
— Apply for the CDBG Coronavirus Response Utility Assistance Project and authorize to execute any and all documents related to same
— Resolution 04-2021 — Street Lighting District for Bridgewood, Sec. 2
— Rescind the surety bond release for Whispering Meadows, Unit 8 as approved on Jan. 26, 2021
— Surety bond release for Woodland Ridge Subdivision, Unit 8
• Award the following:
— RFQ 02-2021: Finished Traffic Signs on Aluminum (Road)
— RFQ 03-2021: Ball Diamond Infield Crushed Red Shale (Parks)
— Bid No. 59-2020: West Daviess County Landfill Mowing Services (Landfill)
— Bid No. 60-2020: GPS Grade Control System for Track-Type Unit (Landfill)
— Bid No. 61-2020: HFCP Restroom Facility (Parks)
— Bid No. 01-2021: One (1) Used Motor Grader (Road)
— Bid No. 03-2021: HFCP Inclusive Accessible Playground (Parks)
— Promote Ben Howerton to heavy equipment operator
— Hire Marissa Skarupa as animal control administrative assistant effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screening
— Hire the following Parks Department seasonal workers effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings: Terry Robertson; Roy Miller; John Rone; Robert Stuart; Steve Nazarak; Will Sheldon; David Jones; Rickey Roberts; John Sampley; Darrell Roberts
— Appoint Teresa Boarman to the DC Property Maintenance Board for a term beginning Feb. 25, 2021 and running until Feb. 25, 2024
— Appoint Paul West to the OMPC Building Codes Appeals Board for a term beginning May 6, 2021 and running until May 6, 2025
— Appoint Cheryl Cureton-Spalding to the Ethics Board for a term beginning March 1, 2021 and running until March 1, 2024
— Second Reading of KOC 220.34 (01-2021) — An ordinance relating to imposing and collecting an insurance premium license fee on insurance companies For the privilege of doing business in the county of Daviess outside of the city of Owensboro, effective July 1, 2009, as amended by KOC 220.22 (2009)
• Consider for Discussion:
— Other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
— Public comments
— Comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Adjournment
Thursday’s meeting is limited to essential personnel but made available to the public via the Daviess Co. Fiscal Court’s Facebook live page.
Public questions/comments during this meeting may be posted to Facebook live or by contacting 270-929-1010 (voice/text).
