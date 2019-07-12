At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up following agenda items:
• Proclaimed July 19-27, 2019 as Dust Bowl Week.
• Approved a a Declaration of Emergency pursuant to KRS 424.260(4) -- Repairs to East Fire Station.
• Approved all departmental claims.
• Approved the Eric Group Entertainment contract for the 2019 Independence Bank Fireworks Festival.
• Approved an agreement with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission granting additional responsibility, per KRS 198B.060(5).
• Approved an agreement with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission granting HVAC plan review, permitting, and inspection responsibility, per KRS 198B.6673(2).
• Approved Resolution 18-2019 -- Street Lighting District; Brookfield Subdivision.
• Approved Resolution 19-2019 -- Street Lighting District; Deer Valley Subdivision Section 4 Unit 1.
• Approved Resolution 20-2019 -- Street Lighting District; Deer Valley Subdivision Section 4 Unit 2.
• Approved Resolution 21-2019 and KYTC Supplemental Agreement Change No. 2.
• Approved Resolution 22-2019 -- Daviess County Board of Health 2019 Public Health Tax Rate.
• Awarded RFQ 004-2019: Lee Rudy Road siren replacement.
• Approved Kentucky Emergency Management time and attendance reporting timesheets for employees of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency effective July 1, 2019.
• Promoted Carl Wright to Road Department supervisor effective July 15, 2019.
• Hired Adam Turner as a mechanic in the Department of Public Works effective July 29, 2019.
• Approved advertising for a receptionist in the Department of Administrative Services.
