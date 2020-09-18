At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Sept. 17, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Proclaimed Sept. 17-23, 2020 as Constitution Week
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved Resolution #23-2020 an agreement regarding FY 20/21 Rural Secondary Program Funds
Awarded the following:
• RFQ 11-2020: Trailer Floor Repair
• Bid No. 33-2020: Schertzinger Building Renovation
• Bid No. 40-2020: Two (2) New Walking Floor Trailers
• Surety bond release for Paradise Landing, Unit 5
• Approved 11-2020; KOC A.99 (2020): An ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2020 Daviess County tax rates
• Approved 12-2020; KOC 220.33 (2020): An ordinance relating to a proposed increase of the occupational and net profits license fees by person and business entities conducting business, occupations, and professions within Daviess County as amended by KOC 220.18 (2004), KOC 220.19 (2005), KOC 220.17 (2006), KOC 220.20 (2006), and KOC 220.32 (2019)
• Heard the first reading of 13-2020; KOC A.98.01 (2020): Budget amendment number one
