At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items
Approved all claims for all departments.
Approved all fund transfers.
Approved purchasing the Riverpark Eyecare building located on 221 Allen Street.
Approving Resolution No. 25-2019: Brookfield Subdivision street lighting district.
Approved entering into a professional services contract with Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery, PSC and Rhoads and Rhoads.
Approved awarding Bid No. 35-2019: one (1) new liquid tank trailer for Leachate (Landfill).
Approved hiring Keary Boone as a heavy equipment operator in the Department of Public Works effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
Approved promoting Mark Wagner as a utility laborer in the Department of Public Works effective 12/23/2019.
Approved advertising for a heavy equipment mechanic.
Approved appointing Larry Boswell #32-2019 to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission (Served 1.5 terms) Term 12/31/2019 -- 12/31/2023.
Approved appointing Bill Glenn #30-2019 to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustments (Served 1 term) Term 09/01/2019 -- 09/01/2022.
Approved appointing Katie Clark #28-2019 and Debbie Zuerner-Johnson #29-2019 to the Daviess County Extension District Board (Served 1 term each) Terms: 12/31/2019 -- 12/31/2022.
Approved appointing Mark Brasher #38-2019 to the SWQAC and #39-2019 Transportation Advisory Commission (Served 2 terms per board) Terms: 12/31/2019 -- 12/31/2023.
Approved appointing Jordan Johnson (#1.3.20) to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board as the Judge/Executive's County Citizen's appointee Term: 1/1/2020 -- 1/1/2024.
Approved appointing Chief Deputy Major Barry Smith (#1.2.20) to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board as the County Sheriff's Office designee Term: 1/1/2020 -- 1/1/2023.
Approved appointing Fire Chief Jeremy Smith (#1.1.20) to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board as the County Fire Department designee Term: 1/1/2020 -- 1/1/2022.
Recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball -- 5 years.
Recognized Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Jacob Vanover -- 5 years.
