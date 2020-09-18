Daviess Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro will be reimbursed more than $5.7 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
According to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, Daviess Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro along with the cities of Hartford, Beaver Dam, Lewisport and Central City were among 22 western Kentucky governments approved. The 22 governments combined for nearly $15 million in reimbursements.
Daviess County’s portion — $1,456,424 — will go toward expenses such as COVID-19 testing areas, PPE and its distribution, sanitizer, cleaning supplies, telework equipment, food delivery and sheriffs department and fire department payroll. Owensboro’s $4,300,651 will pay for first responder payroll.
Beaver Dam will use $48,519 for PPE, sanitizing supplies and police department payroll; Hartford will use $63,558 for payroll expenses; Central City will use $413,750 for police department payroll and Lewisport will use $46,638 for police department payroll.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
