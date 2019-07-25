The city-county 911 Center advisory board will enter into an agreement with Henderson County that would allow the Owensboro dispatch center to use Henderson's VHF radio frequency in an emergency.
City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said the agreement allows Daviess County to connect to Henderson County's VHF radio system if there were an emergency that disrupted traditional communications and the two counties were unable to talk to each other over landline phones or cell phones. The agreement allows Henderson County to connect to Daviess County's radio system to contact Daviess officials in an emergency.
"We try to prepare for the unknown, and you never know when you could have a disaster," Nave said.
During the 2009 ice storm, landline and cell phone communications were disrupted for several days, so regional dispatch centers were able to relay county information to one another over the radio system, Nave said.
"We were getting information from the surrounding counties ... and were able to notify Frankfort," Nave said. During the ice storm, while area counties were unable to make phone calls, Daviess 911 was sending calls for assistance from the surrounding counties to Frankfort with Daviess County's satellite phones, he said.
“Who would have envisioned an ice storm would hit us so hard it would cripple our (phone) communications?” Nave said.
The agreement doesn’t require additional equipment and won’t cost any money, Nave said. In an emergency, Daviess County officials could talk to Henderson County on Henderson’s radio system and relay messages. The system won’t interfere with either’s normal 911 radio operations, he said.
“If you have to use it, it’s worth its weight in gold,” Nave said.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky State Police are adding equipment to communicate directly with dispatch as part of KSP’s upgrade of their radio system.
Nave said KSP is on a UHF radio system, which is incompatible with county’s VHF system. The county purchased VHF radios for state troopers to carry in their patrol cars in case dispatch needed to talk to them.
“Some of the radios are very old” now, Nave said, but the radios were better than the system that existed before.
“In the old days, and that was very inadequate, we would talk on the radio and (the troopers) would listen on the scanner” without being able to communicate back, he said.
With KSP upgrading their radio system statewide, the agency has purchased new radios that can communicate with dispatch, Nave said. The new KSP radios will replace the aging one provided by Daviess County.
The 911 board had to authorize KSP connecting to Daviess County’s VHF system through the new radios. Because KSP purchased the portable radios as part of their overall radio system upgrade, there isn’t a cost to Daviess County, Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
