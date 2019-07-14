Daviess schools schedule back to school festivities

Summer is in full swing, but officials with Daviess County Public Schools are already planning the back-to-school sessions for the 2019-20 school year.
Each school is in charge of organizing its own festivities when it comes to welcoming students back from summer break, according to Lora Wimsatt, spokeswoman for DCPS.
By having individual celebrations for students, each elementary school is welcoming them to that school family, she said.
"It's a way to bring kids in, parents in, and help build those connections which are so important," Wimsatt said.
Elementary school back-to-school festivities:
• Audubon Elementary School, 270-852-7150, 300 Worthington Road, will have kindergarten jump start from 8 to 11 a.m. July 25-26. Grades first through fifth will have home visits beginning 3 p.m. July 29. Preschool orientation will be 5:30 p.m. July 29. Kindergarten orientation will be 6:30 p.m. July 30. Back-to-School Night is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Burns Elementary School, 270-852-7170, 4514 Goetz Drive, will have kindergarten screening/jump start from 8 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. July 30 (families will be notified about which session to attend. Parents/guardians should plan to stay 30 minutes; students will stay the entire time.) Open house for grades first through fifth will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Kindergarten orientation is 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Country Heights Elementary School, 270-852-7250, 4961 Kentucky 54, will have kindergarten orientation from 6 to 7 p.m. July 31. Back-to-School Night is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Deer Park Elementary School, 270-852-7270, 4959 New Hartford Road, will have preschool orientation/registration from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 31. Kindergarten jump start is from 8 to 10 a.m. July 31. Kindergarten parent meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Open house for grades first through fifth is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5.
• East View Elementary School, 270-852-7350, 6104 Kentucky 405, will have a back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 30. Kindergarten open house and orientation will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. July 30. Kindergarten jump start for last names A-L will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1; kindergarten jump start for last names M-Z will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Preschool orientation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Highland Elementary School, 270-852-7370, 2909 Kentucky 54, will have kindergarten screening from 4 to 6 p.m. July 22. Preschool orientation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. July 31. PTO early bird school supple sale will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Back-to-School Bash is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Kindergarten jump start and orientation will be 9 a.m. Aug. 2.
• Meadow Lands Elementary School, 270-852-7450, 3500 Hayden Road, will have kindergarten jump start from 8 a.m. to noon July 31. Meet in the Meadows Home Visits are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 1. Back-to-School Open House is will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Sorgho Elementary School, 270-852-7470, 5390 Kentucky 56, will have its Back-to-School Bash from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Southern Oaks Elementary School, 270-852-7570, 7525 U.S. 431 South, will have its Back-to-School Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Tamarack Elementary School, 270-852-7550, 1733 Tamarack Road, will have kindergarten jump start from 8 to 9 a.m. July 30. Preschool orientation will be 4:30 p.m. July 31. Back-to-School Celebration for grades kindergarten through fifth will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
• West Louisville Elementary School, 270-852-7650, 8400 Kentucky 56, will have kindergarten screenings from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 6 p.m. July 29. Preschool orientation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. July 31. Kindergarten orientation will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Back-to-School Night will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
• Whitesville Elementary School, 270-852-7670, 9656 Kentucky 54, has scheduled its Golden Ticket delivery/home visits from 4 to 7:30 p.m. July 22-25. The Back-to-School Picnic will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Kindergarten jump start will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2. Grades kindergarten through second orientation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Grades third through fifth orientation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Middle Schools school back-to-school festivities:
• Burns Middle School, 270-852-7400, 4610 Goetz Drive, will have new student registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-26. Sixth grade jump start is from 9 to 11 a.m. July 30. Grades seventh through eighth open house is from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 30.
• College View Middle School, 270-852-7500, 5061 New Hartford Road, will have sixth-grade orientation 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Schedule pickup for seventh and eighth grades will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2.
• Daviess County Middle School, 270-852-7600, 1415 E. Fourth St., will be new student registration from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. July 29. Eight grade schedule pick-up will be from 8 to 10 a.m. July 31. Seventh-grade schedule pick-up will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 31. Sixth-grade schedule pick-up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 31. Sixth grade Plan for Success is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
High Schools school back-to-school festivities:
• Apollo High School, 270-852-7100, 2280 Tamarack Road, will have schedule pick-up for grades ninth through 12th and fee payments from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Freshman orientation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 2.
• Daviess County High School, 270-852-7300, 4255 New Hartford Road, will have schedule pick-up, fee payments and online registration assistance from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 and Aug. 1-2, and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Freshman orientation will be from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2. Online registration assistance will be available during all times listed.
• Heritage Park High School, 270-852-7200, 3361 Buckland Square, will have its Back-to-School Picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
