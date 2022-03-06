Ron Adams talks about his life from playing basketball at Dawson Springs High School to living as a quadriplegic in his book “Coal Mine to Courtroom” coming out on March 15.
Adams said he wrote the book to show people that you don’t have to be the best at something, you just have to be willing to not give up.
“I was not the best ballplayer. I am not the best academic. I’m not the best at any of those things,” he said. “I am a formidable adversary because I won’t quit. The worst person you could ever have to fight is someone who doesn’t know how to quit.”
Adams was born in Union County but moved to Dawson Springs when he was about 12 years old. He was a pretty good basketball player for Dawson Springs during his high school years.
After graduation, he went to work in the coal mine in Union County, and at the age of 19 was in an accident that broke his neck and left him a quadriplegic.
“I couldn’t raise my arms to feed myself, and the worst thing was the doctors in Louisville, they were afraid of giving false hope,” said Adams. “It is a very suffocating thing.”
He only received $416 a month for life from workers’ compensation, which was about 8% of what he was making before. With a broken neck and nothing else to do, he decided to enroll at Madisonville Community College.
“I started there just to see if I could do it and if I could function,” said Adams. “I moved forward because I literally had no choice.”
After MCC, Adams received his business degree from Murray State University and earned his law degree and MBA simultaneously from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
The book covers a lot of serious events in his life from his childhood to playing basketball at Dawson to the coal mine accident, but there is some humor throughout it.
“Learning to add humor helps soften reality sometimes for people,” said Adams.
Fred Anderson, the co-author and publicist for the book, said when they started collaborating on the book three years ago, he wanted to make sure Adams’ sense of humor came through.
“I wanted Ron’s personality to come through in the book, and a big part of his personality is not just his faith, but also his sense of humor,” he said.
Adams said this book is for everyone who helped him survive after the accident and stayed by him as he figured out what to do like his family and high school friends who visited him in the hospital. It is also for new friends like Craig Reynolds, formerly of Riddle Insurance, who helped Adams get into a hospital in Denver, Colorado, along with David Massamore, now a Hopkins County District Court Judge, who encouraged Adams to go to law school and gave him his first job out of college.
After everything he has been through, Adams said he hopes the book will encourage people to see where has been and where he is now.
“I thought, ‘If you think your life is bad, I’ve got at least the perspective to share that yours may not be any worse than mine, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Adams.
Adams currently lives in Boone County where he has a small law practice.
The book will be released on March 15 and Adams has several book signing set up. He will be at Southern Kentucky Book Festival in Bowling Green from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26. On April 8 at 6 p.m. he will be in Carmichael’s Bookstore on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville and he will be in Madisonville from 1 to3 p.m. on May 7 at Bobbie’s Hallmark and Readmore Books.
