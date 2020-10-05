The Dawson Spring Branch Library, located at 103 W. Ramsey St., continues to serve Dawson Springs and the surrounding area as adjustments have been made in operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in-house programming such as Storytime or Teen Night cannot be hosted by the library at this time, patrons can expect virtual versions in the near future. Rental of the Katherine Barnett meeting room is currently restricted as well.
However, there are plenty of services still being offered, according to Branch Librarian Angel Killough.
“We are offering all regular services: materials circulation, computer lab, faxing, copies, reference, etc,” she said. “Currently due to pandemic guidance, we are requiring masks or face coverings be worn by patrons while inside the library building and capacity is limited to eight patrons. Also, the number of computers available for use in the lab has been reduced from nine to five in order to comply with physical distancing regulations, and the length of computer sessions has also reduced from two hours daily to one hour.”
Circulation assistants Kayla Basham and Joy Baxter have “added a curbside service for materials circulation to accommodate individuals who would prefer not to enter the building,” Killough said.
While students in the Dawson Springs Independent School District return to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 12, they will do so on a hybrid schedule in which all students will continue to learn from home three days per week. To assist the community’s student population, the Branch
Library offers a variety of online resources in addition to materials circulation.
“For free electronic content, we are part of the Kentucky Libraries Unbound consortium which provides ebooks, audiobooks, etc.,” said Killough. “Hoopla, another e-content source, has a great selection of titles from movies to comic books that can be accessed without waiting.
“TumbleBooks is another e-content resource that targets children of varying ages,” she said. “For research, we offer access to the Kentucky Virtual Library,which contains over 60 databases for elementary through adult learners. EBSCOhost Web is another resource that provides full-text article searches in a variety of research subject areas.”
Patrons may call the library for login information.
“For those who want to learn something new or just refresh their knowledge, Universal Class offers over 500 continuing education courses from computer training, math, English, gardening, finance, and more.
“All of these resources are available on our website, www.publiclibrary.org, and most require account creation or a library card to access,” said Killough. “For Kentucky Libraries Unbound and Hoopla, you can download the apps to your mobile device, tablet, or home computer. We’re very glad to be open and able to serve our community, even with restrictions. We appreciate our patrons’ patience and cooperation as we all navigate through this new territory.”
