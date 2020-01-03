Monday, Jan. 3, 2000, began as a beautiful day in Owensboro.
The sun was bright in the early morning, and it was so unseasonably warm that coats and jackets didn't seem needed. By mid-afternoon, however, the situation was much different.
At 4:10 p.m., an F-3 tornado first touched down in west Daviess County along Kentucky 81. The tornado then leaped into the neighborhoods near Apollo High School, destroying and damaging hundreds of homes. It then left a line of destruction from Carter and Tamarack roads to 25th Street, hitting the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College, destroying Wesleyan Place Apartments on Scherm Road and forcing customers at the Winn-Dixie grocery store at Frederica and 25th streets to take shelter in the walk-in freezers.
In minutes the tornado swept over the city. It destroyed 280 homes, damaged about 1,360 others and shredded trees from the west end of the county to Elmwood and Rosehill cemeteries. Nine thousand were left without power, the temperature plummeted and the rain poured down in sheets. So many people were displaced that the Owensboro Sportscenter was converted into an emergency shelter by the Red Cross.
The National Weather Service estimated the tornado had wind speeds of up to 180 miles per hour. Somehow, only one person was hurt when she was buried under debris at a destroyed home on Sir Wren Drive.
Then-City Manager Ron Payne was on his way home from playing racquetball when his police radio exploded with traffic about the incoming storm. Payne raced home to Peppermill Court, which was in the path of the storm.
"The tornado actually went over this subdivision," Payne said. He made his way through the debris-strewn streets to the emergency operations center at the Daviess County Courthouse. What he saw on his way there shocked him, he said.
"All I could think about was, 'This is what London must have looked like in World War II,'" Payne said.
***
"It was a really nice day" at first, said then-county Emergency Management Director Richard Payne. But just before 4 o'clock, the sky turned "that lime-green color," he recalled.
"Just before it struck, Beverly Pool, director of the National Weather Service, and (meteorologist) Ricky Shanklin called and said, 'Richard, we have a huge rotation ... it's over Owensboro right now.
"(Poole) said, 'We are praying for you. God bless you,' '' Richard Payne recalled. "I saw later we had two rotations, two storms, out of the main system."
In all, the city had 23 minutes of warning before the storm hit, and the warning sirens that had been installed in the 1990s were activated.
"I said, 'I've got to go out and see if we're getting anything,'" Richard Payne said. "I got to 25th Street (the location of the Winn-Dixie supermarket), and the wall had collapsed on cars." Other roads were criss-crossed with downed utility poles, he said.
"Beds were even pulled out of the Roosevelt House," Richard Payne said. "Thank God the people who lived in those rooms were staying with family."
Strangely, the city and county were better prepared for the tornado than they would have been, thanks to an expected disaster that didn't happen.
It seems silly now, but 1999 was consumed by the fear of "Y2K," when computers worldwide were anticipated to crash when their internal clocks switched over from 1999 to 2000 on Jan. 1. Nothing happened, of course, but it was taken very seriously. Officials in Owensboro, like their counterparts everywhere else, had prepared.
"For six months prior to that, we strategized," Ron Payne said. "We went through the whole gamut of possibilities." Officials spent New Year's Eve in the emergency operations center, just in case.
"Dec. 31 comes along, and nothing happens," Ron Payne said. "We went home breathing a sigh of relief. A few days later the tornado hit. All of that preparation for Y2K paid off."
***
Chris Brown was then a detective in the criminal investigations division at OPD. Brown had just gotten home from work when the tornado struck.
Brown's wife, who worked in a bank, had taken shelter with employees in the bank vault. By the time she made it home, Brown was in his patrol uniform and ready to get out and help.
"I met a bunch of firefighters, and we started going into houses, searching for anyone that had been hurt," Brown said. He recalled that he and the firefighters searched through damaged homes for four or five hours that night.
The first priority was assessing if there were serious injuries in the impacted neighborhoods. As it turned out, the tornado hit at a moment when a lot of people weren't yet home, Ron Payne said.
"I was absolutely flabbergasted when had no fatalities," he said. "The kids were stuck in school, and people were at work. It was a real blessing."
The next day, Brown directed traffic for nine hours at Barron Drive, near the center of the devastated neighborhoods.
"That area was completely wiped out," Brown said. That day, Brown saw lines of utility trucks begin repairing power poles on Tamarack Road.
"In late afternoon, a big convoy went down Tamarack and each stopped at a pole," Brown recalled. "It was like it was choreographed" with all the trucks raising poles at the same time, he said.
"It was remarkable to see."
***
Jim Parham was an OPD patrol sergeant but was working off-duty security at a credit union when the tornado struck. Parham went to OPD where a command center was set up in the community room.
"I remember there were cars on Frederica Street with power lines on them and people were waiting in their cars" until being told it was safe to come out, he said.
"You didn't have to go far before you'd be approached by someone needing help," Parham said.
Officers began flooding into the department. "You never had to call" to bring officers in, Parham said. "Everybody just showed up."
OPD Officer Ken Bennett made sure his family was OK and then went to the department to see where he was needed. It was an "all hands on deck" situation for OPD for the first few days, and no one wanted to go home.
"(Officers) just came (to work) and it got to the point where you'd have to run them off. It makes you feel good that people are like that. Most people are good people, and they come together.
"We had people bringing us food and making sure we had what we needed to continue functioning," Parham said.
In the damaged neighborhoods, officers staged to keep people out. Part of that was due to the threat of looting, but there was also a major safety concern about downed power lines, debris and the danger of people being injured while trying to get possessions from their houses.
"There was frustration," Parham said. "You want to get in and check your home." Officers "had to exercise a lot of diplomacy," he said.
The overwhelming majority of the damage was inside city limits, but it was more than one agency could handle by itself. State troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers responded, and extra help was sent from outside agencies.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputies began responding inside the devastated areas as well.
"When it initially happened, we called everyone who could come in to patrol," said Major Barry Smith, who is now the department's chief deputy. "... We didn't care about jurisdictional (boundaries). A lot of us were over in the Apollo Heights neighborhoods, seeing who we could help.
"A lot of us were out on foot," Smith recalled. "You couldn't get anywhere in your vehicles."
***
Evelyn Miller is now the director of Owensboro's American Red Cross office. Miller's first experience with the Red Cross was when she volunteered to help during the tornado.
"I was on AOL and someone popped up on instant messenger saying, 'Are you OK? There's a tornado in Owensboro,' " Miller said. She had wanted to volunteer during the 1997 flood, but couldn't, so she "jumped on" the chance to help during the tornado.
"I ended up staying at the Sportscenter, however long it was open," Miller said. The Red Cross housed people at the Sportscenter for a week and used the facility to provide meals to people in need for 10 or 12 days, she said.
Miller and a cousin were sent to the Sportscenter where they "answered phones constantly," Miller recalled. "A lot of people were calling to see if their family was in the shelter."
In terms of overall impact, the Red Cross spent $707,000 on tornado relief. Slightly more than 300 people stayed at the Sportscenter while it was open, and the agency served 43,000 meals, either at the Sportscenter or from its 10 mobile units.
"There were lots of churches and organizations that prepared the food, and we helped distribute it," Miller said. "We had volunteers and staff coming from across the country to help."
In all the emergency planning that went into preparing for Y2K, "one of the things we did not plan for was all the volunteers that came forward, wanting to help," Ron Payne said. "... We were getting, days after the event, letters from children in Indiana schools. They even sent money."
The flood of support was overwhelming, Payne said.
"People will cuss and discuss everything, but when it comes to helping people, we live in a great community," Ron Payne said.
"What I'd recall that really stood out to me is what I've witnessed over the course of several disasters -- how the community turned out for each other," said Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain. "The farming community cleared roads in the city and the county. Particularly in the county, we didn't have the resources to clear the roadways ... but the farmers, without even being asked, were out doing it themselves."
***
After the initial response was over, the main task became the cleanup. In particular, the priority was getting debris out of the streets.
"The debris we stacked up at the Sportscenter was almost as high as the Sportscenter," Ron Payne recalled. Eventually, that pile was moved to the airport where it was burned.
"One thing we learned from that event was how to clean this city up," Payne said.
While no one interviewed can really remember any reports of looting, there were other issues that demanded law enforcement attention.
"You had people coming in from out of town, contactors, to take advantage," Ron Payne said. "There was a lot of fraud going on."
The city and Owensboro Municipal Utilities both received disaster aid to help cover the tremendous expense of recovering from the tornado. Payne said the city was later recognized for its disaster response during the event.
The Y2K planning in the months before the storm had brought officials together so they knew how to coordinate during the tornado, Ron Payne said.
"When you think of all the computers going down and the loss of electricity, you have to worry about providing shelter," he said. "So we had talked to the Red Cross about setting up a shelter at the Sportscenter.
"That's one thing we did realize -- disasters can strike any time, anywhere," Ron Payne said.
Richard Payne said "there were a lot of lessons learned" from the tornado.
"I remember, after it happened, everyone and their brother was calling, asking me to do presentations" on preparedness, he said. "I just wonder how many of those people are still prepared because it could happen at any time."
