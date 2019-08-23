Daviess County did what it had to with its offensive chances in its 9th District boys' soccer matchup with Owensboro High School.
The Panthers scored in the opening minutes and stayed up for a 3-0 win Thursday at Deer Park Field.
Hunter Clark put in the first goal with a long-distance shot to the side net.
Jacob Boling scored on a slow-rolling shot that deflected off a player in the 31st minute.
Declan Armistead hit a header in the 10-yard box that got just past the outstretched arms of OHS keeper Radley Worth. Hunter Clark served that ball in and Boling hit it over the top to Armistead.
All in all, DC coach Doug Sandifer was pleased with how the Panthers performed in moving to 3-0 on the season.
"I'm very happy with the way we played," Sandifer said. "I thought we were disciplined defensively, after we settled in the boys did well not diving as much in the defensive third, trying to push them out of danger spots.
"I told them at halftime we certainly took advantage of the chances we got. We had five or six chances and scored on three of them. That's the efficiency you're hoping for."
Neh Rey had an assist on Clark's first goal, then Clark assisted on Boling's goal.
Rey also had a good defensive game, working in the middle-back line with freshman Nate Dailey.
"Both of them played unbelievably," Sandifer said. "With the youth we have out there we're very pleased with how they performed. Several guys just played their first varsity game against Owensboro. I thought the handled the pressure well."
DC keeper Cody Clark, a sophomore, had a big foot save on a shot that looked like it was going in for OHS.
"Owensboro is a dangerous, attacking team, they have several threats," Sandifer said. "The second half we weathered some storms, but we were better at containing, not overcommitting defensively. Once we made an adjustment defensively, I think it sealed some things up that they were finding early on."
OHS had some chances in the middle of the first half, and it controlled possession for long stretches.
The Red Devils had a goal disallowed in the second half because of an offsides call. A second possible goal in the second half hit the crossbar and bounded away.
OHS had 12 shots and DC had nine.
"Daviess County is good but we handled possession a lot of the game," OHS coach Ryan Haley said. "I thought we were in more threatening positions throughout the game. At the end of the day, we've got to finish better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.