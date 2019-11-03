LEXINGTON -- Daviess County's girls were in the top four of the Class 3-A State Cross Country Meet for the eighth straight year on Saturday at Kentucky Horse Park.
The Lady Panthers, led by Emily Ann Roberts in 15th, were fourth with 185 points. Oldham County won the team title with 58 points.
"It's hard to get up on that podium," DC coach Mark Fortney said. "It was a tough field all the way around, boys and girls."
Hailie LaMar from Hancock County was beaming when she accepted her second-place plaque in the Class A State Cross Country Meet.
"We've been aiming for this, it feels like, my whole high school career," LaMar said after stepping down from the podium on a chilly but sun-splashed Saturday.
Brady Terry was fifth individually for Daviess County in the 3-A boys' race (16:07.88).
CLASS 3-A
Roberts finished 15th for Daviess County's girls in 19:40.78. Emily Rempe was next in 22nd (19:54.45). Ainsley Taylor (31st, 20:15.21), Kayley Payne (65th, 20:55.77) and Destiny Miles (70th, 21:04.06) also scored for the Lady Panthers.
"If you can get on the podium, you've had a really good day," Fortney said before DC accepted its fourth-place plaque. "We had a team that didn't have any superstars on it, but it worked really hard. It was a good showing."
DC's boys were fifth with 256 points. Louisville Trinity won the boys' team title with 111 points. St. Xavier was second with 113.
"It was pretty well packed the first mile and a half or so, then the pack started breaking up on the hill," Terry said. "I felt comfortable with where I was."
"Brady laid it on the line," Fortney said. "He may have went just a little too early, but you've got to roll the dice, take some risks."
Also scoring for Daviess County were Alex Adams (24th, 16:43.19), Caleb Tidwell (67th, 17:29.31), Justin Shelton (68th, 17:29.44) and Bryson McGary (110th, 17:49.53).
Apollo's Thomas Ashby was 13th (16:27.37). Muhlenberg County's Jonah Mitchell was 15th (16:28.77).
Madison Central's Conner O'Shea won the 3-A individual title (15:50.60).
Apollo was 12th with 396 points. Blake Rigdon (48th, 17:16.87), Ethan Dych (58th, 17:23.75), Jake Alvey (124th, 17:57.77) and Leland Smith (190th, 18:29.22) also scored for Apollo.
Muhlenberg County was 28th (707 points) and Stetson Childress was the second finisher for the team (99th, 17:41.13).
CLASS A
LaMar had been pointing to a standout performance in the state meet since last year, when she finished 12th. She knew this would be her last go-round in the KHSAA State Meet at the Kentucky Horse Park, so LaMar wanted to excel.
The senior ran 19:38.80, second to Anna Rupp From Lexington Christian. Louisville Collegiate's Meredith Sierpina was third, exactly two seconds behind LaMar.
"Everything has been, 'Let's improve from the year before.' That's been my mindset -- as long as you're better than the year before, that's all I could've asked for," LaMar said. "This season, I really locked down because I knew this was my last year to do something good.
"I wanted to be at least top three. That's what I got, I couldn't be happier. I was hoping for a better time, but since I've improved place-wise, I went from 12th to second, nothing can take this away."
Hancock County was 13th as a girls' team. Allyson Voyles (58th, 22:17.09), Della Nevitt (72nd, 22:40.53), Morgan Curry (153rd, 25:04.90) and Julianna Nevitt (177th, 26:07.82) were the other scorers for Hancock County.
John Cason was sixth (16:57.04) in the Class A boys' race for Owensboro Catholic.
DK Schnieders from Louisville Holy Cross won the boys' state championship in 16:04.22.
Cason was aiming for a better finish, and he had to swing wide on the course early to get around runners.
"It was not the greatest," Cason said of his race. "I was getting nervous, I let the nerves control me too much in this race. It was crowded, I knew I could get caught back if I didn't go out hard enough. I kind of got up, tried to catch them quick, it was hard to catch them.
"It's a tough decision to make because everyone gets jittery here, everyone is sprinting out hard. It's at the beginning of the race you have to see where you are and go from there."
Owensboro Catholic's boys ran eighth as a team. Joseph Fusco (27th, 17:51.25), Logan Jones (69th, 18:46.38), Ty Gatten (86th, 19:00.84) and Jude Neal (108th, 19:19.57) also scored for Owensboro Catholic.
Things didn't go well for Owensboro Catholic's girls, who had a runner disqualified and didn't have a team score. The top Owensboro Catholic girls' finisher was Katie Hayden in 22nd (20:59.59).
Hancock County was in 35th as a boys' team. Christopher Woodward was the top Hornet runner in 83rd (18:58.73).
