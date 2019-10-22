The Daviess County High School boys' and girls' soccer teams will continue their respective runs through the postseason when KHSAA State Soccer Tournament Semi-State 2 action kicks off Tuesday night.
The Panthers will travel to take on Madisonville North Hopkins at 7 p.m., while the Lady Panthers will hit the road to face Henderson County at 6:30 p.m.
For the DC boys, who enter at 18-2-2 following last week's 2-1 overtime win against Owensboro in the 3rd Region championship game, not much will change in their approach.
"It's the same mindset as we've had the last several games," said Panthers coach Doug Sandifer. "Go in there, do what we do well, and try to keep mistakes to a minimum."
DC won the only previous meeting with Madisonville this year -- a 3-1 victory on Sept. 17 in Madisonville. In that contest, Declan Armistead scored a pair of goals, with Jacob Boling also adding a goal.
The Maroons (20-3-2) enter on a nine-game winning streak, coming off of Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Henderson County in the 2nd Region title game. Madisonville's last loss was its defeat against Daviess County.
"We feel like we know who their dangerous players are, so we've got to keep them at bay," Sandifer said. "We've got to do our jobs in front of both goals.
"I certainly think they look for their forwards up front and break people down that way. We're gonna have to do a good job to know where they are. We're gonna have to do our job to break down their defenders, too."
If the Panthers advance, they'll advance to the state quarterfinals to face the Semi-State 1 winner between Warren Central and Marshall County.
On the girls' side, the Lady Panthers (20-3) enter following last week's 6-0 win over Ohio County in the 3rd Region championship game, while Henderson County (14-6-4) advanced out of the 2nd Region with a 3-0 victory over University Heights.
DC won the previous meeting with the Lady Colonels this season -- a 3-1 decision on Aug. 29 in Henderson. Chloe Hinchcliffe scored three goals to pace Daviess County, with Kenlee Newcom also adding a goal.
The Lady Panthers have surrendered just one goal to opponents over his team's previous five games, and it's an effort that coach David Sandifer hopes continues into semi-state play.
"Defensively, we've been playing well," Sandifer said. "As we move deeper, hopefully, teams are gonna be better, obviously. We'll have to continue playing well defensively, but as long as we can hold the ball and combine with our passing, we'll be alright."
A win for the Lady Panthers would set up a state quarterfinal contest against the Greenwood-Marshall County winner from the Semi-State 1 matchup.
