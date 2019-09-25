Daviess County and Apollo high schools are hosting free help nights for students and their families seeking assistance with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid paperwork.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is required for all students interested in pursuing federal and state financial aid programs, including grants. Apollo's FAFSA help night will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the school, 2280 Tamarack Road, and Daviess County High School will have its FAFSA help night from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at DCHS, 4255 New Hartford Road.
A free dinner will be provided at each of the events that includes pizza and drinks.
Financial aid experts from Owensboro Community & Technical College, Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College will be available to answer questions, and there will also be representatives from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
All students are encouraged to sign up for FAFSA during the month of October, according to Casi Benedict, KHEAA outreach counselor for northwestern Kentucky.
Benedict also sets aside time on the first business day of October every year at the Daviess County Public Library for anyone interested in assistance with the FAFSA. This year she will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1.
"This year it's walk-in only, but the wait time for help is never very long," Benedict said. "The library typically provides some laptops, but people coming in for help can reduce their wait time by bringing in their own device."
She said anyone coming to help should bring their parent's 2018 tax forms if they live with their parent, their own 2018 tax forms, if they file, their federal student ID number if they have one, and any balances in checking or savings accounts.
Kelly Spaw, Apollo college and career readiness coach, said students should also bring their FSA ID numbers to the Apollo FAFSA help night if they have one.
Once students and their parent or guardian have the ID number registered, it will forever be theirs and will stay with them from the time they are a senior in high school until they are completely finished with school, Spaw said.
Aside from that, Spaw said, the student's parent or guardian should bring 2018 W-2s, and both theirs and their student's Social Security number.
"We will have two different computer labs set up and available where we will have the financial experts from local colleges to assist families in order to complete the FAFSA," Spaw said.
Trey Pippin, DCHS college and career readiness coach, said the FAFSA can be challenging and complicated, so it helps to have experts in the field on hand to answer questions.
He said families can complete the FAFSA that night and should know by the time they leave whether they are eligible for grants and aid.
"We want to offer this as a service for our families and our students," Pippin said. "It's a valuable resource to our community."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
