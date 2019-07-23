In order to help students prepare for the new school year, Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have teamed up to "Stuff the Bus."
The annual event is an opportunity for students to receive school supplies in preparation for the coming school year. The plan is for donated supplies to be loaded onto a school bus until the bus is completely full. The supplies are then given to the students on the first day of school, free of charge.
"Stuff the Bus" will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Amanda Hirtz, youth services coordinator for Owensboro Innovation Middle School, said she is excited about the event.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the students (receiving the supplies)," Hirtz said.
More than $50,000 in school supplies have been donated in the event's two-year history, Hirtz said.
"We are hoping to surpass that number this year," Hirtz said. "We're hoping that people in the community are more aware of what our program is. We're really hoping the community donates more."
Heather McCarty, family resource coordinator for West Louisville Elementary School, said the donated items will go to students in all grade levels.
"We've actually had kids come out of Walmart and they want to donate to the bus," McCarty said. "Even the kids get involved in this. It's really neat."
McCarty said the event provides a means for children to learn that others are in need.
"It's just getting them involved with their community and donating back," McCarty said.
The items that OPS and DCPS are seeking include looseleaf paper, notebooks, glue, scissors and pencils, among others.
McCarty said a full list of items will be provided at Walmart, where the event will take place.
McCarty said any leftover supplies are kept by the youth service centers of OPS and DCPS and given throughout the year.
"It's a very positive back-to-school event and we love to see the community involved." "Even older people that don't have kids at home, they're seeing the fun that's going on and they want to donate too."
McCarty said that buses will be parked at both of Owensboro's Walmarts, at 5031 Frederica St. and 3151 Kentucky 54, respectively.
"We'll have people at both Walmart locations all day long, and we'll even have community members come out and volunteer as well," McCarty said. "We just want to stuff the whole bus."
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.