DCHS senior chosen to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Daviess County High School senior Trent Woolard has been invited to perform during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Woolard, 18, of Owensboro, will be performing his tuba with the Great American Marching Band in the 93rd annual parade. The band is made up of students from across the U.S., according to the website of Music Festivals, the organization that organizes the band each year.
In order to be accepted into the 185-musician and 40-flag and dancer band Woolard had to go through a strenuous audition process that began in March of this year when the applications were due. He had to send in a video audition that included a prepared solo. He also had to demonstrate specific marching fundamentals, including marking time, horns up and horns down commands, as well as specific marching formations, according to the website.
Dennis Rhoads, president of the Music Festivals, said the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade "is internationally recognized as the official start of the holiday season and world-famous as a uniquely American entertainment extravaganza," on the website.
"Once again, this prestigious band will take an honor position among the gigantic helium balloons, impressive floats carrying celebrities, and the nation's top marching bands," Rhoads went on to say on the website. "Stepping-off from Central Park, the Band will be cheered by the 3 million spectators lining the parade route. Arriving at Macy's Herald Square, the Band will perform for celebrity hosts, a grandstand audience, and more than 50 million TV viewers watching the broadcast live on NBC."
Woolard said that when he auditioned he wasn't sure if he would make the program, but knew he would regret it if he didn't at least try.
"It's an honor to be chosen to perform with this talented group," he said. "I feel extremely lucky to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase my musical abilities with other high school students from across the U.S."
He said he can't wait to meet the other musicians "perform in this great tradition."
His day on Thursday will begin at 1 a.m. He and the other marchers have a rehearsal for NBC at 3:50 a.m., and he will be stepping off in the parade at 9 a.m.
Woolard will graduate from DCHS in May. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky next fall.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
