DCHS teacher's census lesson wins contest

It is important for all residents, in both Kentucky and the U.S., to understand the significance of the upcoming 2020 Census, said Daviess County High School social studies teacher Cindy Stilwell.
Stilwell participated in the Statistics in Schools sweepstakes in which educators across Kentucky were invited to celebrate Constitution Week the third week of September by focusing on the U.S. Census using resources and lesson plans sponsored by the Census Bureau. For her lesson plans involving how populations impact congressional districts, her school was awarded $500.
The Statistics in Schools website said its resources used in the classroom during this school year will support its efforts to ensure all children are counted in the 2020 Census.
According to a press release issued by Daviess County Public Schools, Stilwell modified a lesson plan from the Census Bureau website about reapportionment in order to help her 12th-grade U.S. government students better understand what ideal populations would be for each Kentucky congressional district. She then compared their findings to what the actual populations for each district actually is.
"Then I used a chart found in the apportionment activity so we could discuss population shifts from one census to the next and how that impacted the number of representatives a state has," she said.
She said she wants her students to realize they need to encourage their families to participate by filling out the next year's census form.
Stillwell the census is important because it's more than increasing the number of representatives to Congress.
"It determines how much federal money will be allocated to our state for the next 10 years," she said. "Every single person counts. The Census Bureau creates all kinds of statistics about who we are as a people based on the answers they receive on the census form. It's really crucial that everyone is counted."
The Statistics in Schools website said that census counts also impact the federal funds communities receive for special education, classroom technology, teacher trainings, after-school programs, school lunch assistance and more.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
