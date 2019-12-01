DCHS team named one of 300 finalists in national STEM contest

A team of Daviess County High School students has been named one of six finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition.
The team, called VapeBusters, has developed a product that uses humidity detection censors to alert to e-cigarette usage. They competed with this product in this year's regional Student Technology Leadership Program competition at Western Kentucky University where they advanced on to the Lieutenant Governor's Entrepreneurial Challenge earlier this year.
Team members are Owen Krahwinkel, Price Cowan, Paul McClellan and Adam Julian. Their team sponsor is Stephen Hall, who is a business educator and technology coordinator at DCHS.
Hall said the team's product is timely because e-cigarettes, like Juuls, are not just a school issue.
"The issue of young people getting sick from using Juuls, e-cigarettes and other vaping products is of great concern to all of us," Hall said. "They say it's more healthy, but it's becoming a problem because people don't know the side effects of it because it's a fairly new thing."
He said the VapeBusters concept is a way to "combat that usage in schools."
The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition selected the VapeBusters team from more than 2,000 applications for 2019-20. For being selected as finalists the team members won a Samsung tablet for their classroom. In this round of the competition, the team will be judged based on whether or not they exemplify clear problem identification; application of science, technology, engineering and math studies in proposed solution; community impact; originality; and feasibility, according to a Daviess County press release.
According to the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow webpage, 300 state finalists were chosen this year. The national competition is designed to boost interest and proficiency in STEM programs, as well as challenge public school teachers and students in grades six through 12 "to show how STEM can be applied to help improve their local community."
The team will be notified on Dec. 23 as to whether they have advanced in the competition for regional and national honors, according to officials from DCPS.
