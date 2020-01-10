DCHS team wins first in state in competition

A team of Daviess County High School Naval JROTC cadets took home first in state in the CyberPatriot competition.
The competition, which is designed to test student skills involved with cybersecurity, involved 31 teams across Kentucky. This is the second year in a row that the DCHS team took home first in state. They have been competing in the competition for five years.
Senior Chief Michael Gatrost, who coaches the DCHS team, said he is proud of the cadets for scoring so well in the competition this year.
"The competition is increasing in difficulty and variety," he said. "In previous years, we just cleaned up viruses and secured vulnerabilities in computer security."
This year, students had to learn networking skills and network servers providing specific tasks in working environments in order to complete the competition. The teams were tasked with resolving cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated environments.
Sam Manqueros, a DCHS senior, said he has been competing in the competition since his freshman year.
Students have to make the decision themselves to take part in this competition, and it's something they practice for on their own time outside of school. Manqueros wanted to participate, he said, because he had interests in computer programming.
"I wanted to do this because at the time I was wanting to become a programmer," he said. "I had been doing programming classes for a few years. Even after I kind of changed my direction, I still wanted to participate because I always found it something interesting and worthwhile to know about."
He said knowing about computers and networking, and how to solve simple and complex problems has real-world applications.
X'Avian Galloway-Burris, a DCHS freshman, also said he thought it would be interesting to participate and compete.
"I wanted to give it a try and see where it goes," he said. "Since day one, it has been fun."
Along with Galloway-Burris and Manqueros, team members include team captain Micah Rice, Madison Kelley, Shelby Taylor, John Vanover and Kali Howard.
Students will now advance on to the semi-final round, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25. If they advance to finals, they receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.