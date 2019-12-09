DCHS teenager Smith chosen for state student council

Daviess County High School sophomore Samuel Smith has been chosen to join the Kentucky Commissioner of Education's student advisory council.
The student advisory council, that provides input to Kentucky Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis, serves throughout the remainder of the school year and is open to students in grades 10 through 12.
Samuel, 16, is the son of Shannon and Craig Smith, of Owensboro. In a statement issued by Daviess County Public Schools, he said that the application process to participate in this statewide student council inspired him to think about the issues facing schools as well as solutions.
"It is easy to complain about things but when you have to propose solutions, it is a definite mind shift," he said.
In his application, he wrote about technology and the "stress of feeling like everything we do is just for the purpose of putting it on a college application, and the difficulty that less-popular extracurricular clubs and activities face."
Samuel said he loves Kentucky and the DCPS system, which is why he wanted to participate in the council.
"I think it's sometimes very easy to blame our teachers or our school system, but we need to remember that most teachers deeply care about the students and truly want them to succeed, whatever that success might look like," he said. "I think teachers have a very hard job. I want to offer my honest feedback on the successes and problems that I see as a student. I want to listen and gain understanding so I can also hopefully be part of solving some of those problems."
While we are in a time of divisiveness, from politics to social and economic issues, Samuel believes diplomacy is crucial, and he hopes this experience will allow him to constructively work with his peers across the state, as well as the commissioner of education, he said.
"As a student, I am on the front line and am impacted directly by the choices and policy decisions made by our legislators and KDE," he said. "I hope that I can not only offer my perspective, but that I can also learn and understand from the commissioner and the KDE staff their challenges and obstacles. The first meeting has already shown me the 'other side' of teaching. I gained an understanding of standardized testing, and how difficult it is to implement change."
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the student advisory council was created to "gain valuable feedback" from students across the commonwealth and to engage students to become leaders. The council will meet with Lewis in person and virtually throughout the year to discuss statewide decisions that impact students and schools.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
