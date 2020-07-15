Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday that an in-person graduation ceremony for Apollo High School seniors is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the AHS football stadium.
The decision was the result of a survey of DCPS Class of 2020 members and their families about an in-person graduation ceremony. The survey specified that if a third or more of senior families expressed interest in a program, one would be held for that school.
More than one-third of AHS seniors and their families expressed interest in such a program.
The ceremony is expected to last no more than an hour.
