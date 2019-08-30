Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved a tax rate increase for the 2019-20 year Thursday during a regularly scheduled meeting at central office, with board member Frank Riney casting the only no vote.
The board approved the tax levy of 71.5 cents per $100 assessed value on real and personal property. Last year's tax rate was 70.7 cents per $100 assessed value on real and personal property.
Riney said after the meeting that his no vote is considered, to him, to be in protest of some students being bused across the county to attend some schools in the district. He cited students who attend Audubon Elementary School and are then on the College View Middle School track team as an example.
"I think it's important that we make schools as accessible to students and to parents as possible," Riney said. "When you have to travel a good ways, it's a hardship for those people."
Riney also voted no in 2016 when the district approved the levy of a third nickel tax in an effort to build a new Daviess County Middle School and remodel Apollo High School. At that time, he also cited districting issues as his reasoning.
He also said Thursday that being in a district with such a high population of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch means there are families who are struggling, and he does not feel comfortable increasing their taxes and causing more of a hardship.
The rate increase the board approved means about an $8 per year increase for a home valued at $100,000, which equates to an increase of about 0.67 cents per month.
According to Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, the 0.8-cent increase can be broken down as follows: the board increasing the rate by 0.7 cents, added to the board taking the state-allowed 0.1 cents in exonerations. He said exonerations have to do with property valuations.
If an individual's home is valued at $80,000 and the PVA increased that value to $100,000, the homeowner may appeal that assessment. If the PVA then lowers the assessment, that exoneration covers that difference in assessment, or the loss, Robbins previously explained.
The new tax rate will bring in an additional $1.9 million in revenue, which DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley said will go toward the 1% pay increase for district employees, and the 12% increase in retirement costs.
The district received a $983,000 decrease in funding from the state, according to Harley, so the tax revenue will go toward that differential.
She said the district has kept their rates the same in the past few years, only opting to take exonerations, and that this increase "is the first time in three years that we have increased our rate at all."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
Log In
